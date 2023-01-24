By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Preparatory to the 2023 general elections, screening of adhoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that will conduct the elections in Kano begins with a mix-up that directed the candidates to different local government areas from theirs.

The candidates that applied online through a portal provided by the INEC received invitation slips directing them to go for screening on the 24th and 25th of January 2023 in a mentioned local government area, asking them to come along with their credentials and acknowledgement slips.

Names of the candidates were scattered to different local government areas in the state instead of the ones they registered with.

Some of the candidates who spoke to Vanguard explained that they received messages to go to Ajingi Local Government Area and on arrival their names were not on the list containing about 200 names there. They were then refered to Gwale Local Government Area INEC office, about 60 kilometers away where they found their names on the list containing about 800 people.

“My name is Ibrahim Lawal from Gwale Local Government Area. I applied online to work as adhoc staff for INEC in the coming elections.

“I received the invitation slip from INEC that directed me to go to Ajingi Local Government for screening. I went there this morning but my name was not on the list.

“We were then directed back to our local government Gwale where we found our names and serial numbers on the list pasted on the wall and we have been screened.

“They asked for our serial numbers, highest qualifications and the printed invitation slip. However, many people might not make it today because they have been made to travel to other local government areas they dont belong to” one of the candidates stated.

“My name is Umma Adam from Gwale local government. I applied to be engaged as adhoc staff in the oncoming election. I received invitation from INEC to go to Ajingi Local Government from where I was refered back to Gwale.

“I almost missed getting screened today before I could find my name immediately on the long list of about 800 people until I searched almost to the end. I took my serial number and other documents and attended the screening.

“It is very stressful making us to travel around seeking to be screened. I am sure a lot of people will miss being screened today” another candidate said.

The INEC Public Relations Officer in Kano, Maulud Adam, who also spoke with one of the affected persons through this reporter’s phone comfirmed the incident but said “it is resolved since they found their names and have been screened”.

However, hundreds are yet to be screened due to the mix-up. The screening is due to continue on Wednesday the 25th of January 2023.