The wife of the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor (Mrs) Florence Umana has assured youths in Akwa Ibom State of better days when the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu and vice, Kashim Shettima are elected into office in the forthcoming presidential election.

Mrs Umana, who gave the assurance for support when the Progressives Youths for Tinubu/Shettima, Akwa Ibom State chapter paid her a courtesy visit in Uyo, noted that Mr Tinubu has a track record of developing youths as a former governor and would replicate same as the president of Nigeria.

Mrs Umana, who is the National Coordinator for Niger Delta Youths/Women for Tinubu and Shettima, further urged the youths to mobilise other youths and groups across the state and turn out massively for the APC presidential campaign in Uyo on Monday, January 30.

She assured the youths that Mr Tinubu has a rich manifesto that prioritises the youths through wealth creation, employment and inclusive government, adding that his achievements in that area as a former are available and can be verified.

Responding on behalf of the group, the President, Engr. Bassey Okon thanked Mrs Umana for being a caring mother to the youths of Akwa Ibom and Niger Delta at large, adding that her emergence as the national coordinator of Niger Delta Youths/Women for Tinubu and Shettima, was divine.

Engr Okon further noted that the group is ready to mobilise youths across the state and work with the APC presidential campaign team in Akwa Ibom to ensure that the presidential candidate of the party wins convincingly in the state come February 25.

Highpoint of the courtesy call was the announcement of the Minister for Niger Delta, Obong Umana Okon Umana as the grand patron of the group by Engr Okon which was unanimously accepted by all the members of the group.