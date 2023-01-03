.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Nigerian Airforce Super Tucano Jets between Sunday and Tuesday, January 1 and 2, 2023, eliminated thirty-three BHT/ISWAP terrorists during air strikes at four of their camps during meetings to plan attacks.

Military sources said the terrorists were neutralised at camps in Bula Jitoye, Halka Kojoye, Halka Alai, and Bulamaye in Bama Local Government Area.

The sources said that the coordinated joint air and ground offensive came barely hours after the terrorist’s deadly clashes within the general area.

A Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama confirmed the air strikes in a 2mins 50 seconds video that showed the Boko Haram terrorists on motorbikes, burning makeshift houses and vehicles and killing a few members of the ISWAP.

This was less than 24 hours, after another intense attack between rival factions of ISWAP and Boko Haram broke that lasted 14 hours at Toubum Allura and Kangar areas.

The deadly rival attack titled “battle of vengeance” was spearheaded by Ali Ngulde in the company of other top commanders comprising Abu Nazir, Muke, Ba’a Isa, and Mallam Abubakar.

The sources noted that one of the Commanders simply referred to as Captain or Medical Doctor was killed by the airstrikes in the camp of Bula Jitoye.

He also noted that the two other commanders, (names yet to be confirmed) were killed in Halka Kojoye and Halka Alai.

The source said that one of the terrorists was heard in an intercepted communication, saying that “We are killing the ISWAP and seizing all their weapons. But our major problem is that the jets are killing us too.

“On January 1, 2022, We lost about 30 fighters including 3 of our commanders; Even Doctor was killed in the strikes. We want to fight them but we are afraid of the jet”, the terrorist said.