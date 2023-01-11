By Gabriel Olawale

Afro pop music also known as the sound of Africa has evolved to become one of the most sought after sounds in the world.

The past few years have seen steady rise in the number of talented artistes in the industry and Mighty is one of them.

Ipinlaye muyiwa Oluwa Segun Who goes by the stage name Mighty is a singer/songwriter who hails from Lagos state. He began his musical journey early in his primary school. He started doing music professionally in 2022 and has since then gone on to develop his own distinctive blend of Afro-Pop and RnB.

Mighty’s captivating voice and relatable lyrics have an enthralling effect that keeps his listeners mesmerized and stuck on his music without pause. First time listeners are often amazed by his ability to sing with depth while still being entertaining.

Having grown up listening to lots of Fuji, juju and gospel sounds from the likes of King Sunny Ade, Dare Melody, Lanre Teriba, Olu Mighty’s sound and writing is plugged with thoughts about life and stories based on reality.

According to the artiste, his goal is to evoke joy, hope and positivity through his music. He intends to achieve this by sharing thoughts and lessons from his journey through his music.

Mighty recently released a single; titled GBA BE.

The song is a melodious joint that talks about appreciating a girl’s vibe and wanting to do anything to please her. On listening to this song, one can instantly tell that mighty song-writing skills are way beyond the average.

One can also feel the enchanting charm of his powerfully unique voice.

There is an air of anticipation surrounding his music that is hard to ignore and there are no doubts that Mighty will make huge waves in the Nigerian music scene.