By Lawal Adeyemi

THE echoes of hope have filled the geopolitical zones of Nigeria, and these have inaugurated an unending clamour for a messiah who will salvage the wrecked vessel.

The candidates are hovering over the electorate with their dulcet voices, calling their dogs to bark again and setting them loose after feeding them bones. However, we are still mourning the oxymoron, or what do we say to citizens who yearn for a “messiah” and then succumb to the capricious messianic Midas touch as wads of naira notes are pocketed?

People’s “festoons of hopes” are arguably oxymoronic because they contradict the truism that underpins their support. Of course, it is constitutional for everyone to support whomever they deem fit, but does that mean that an electorate can support a villain in exchange for monetary reasons? It doesn’t matter to me because everyone votes for whomever the Constitution mandates.

To further espouse The Festoons of Hopes, literature remains a portmanteau to consult for its explorations of recreating contemporary realities before colonial and post-colonial epochs. Since African independence, the people have been in the clutches of a leadership crisis, and this is inherent across the continent.

Nigerian citizens clamour for a leader who will make life meaningful to them. In this context, the word “meaningful” is divided into generational clamours, with the ages 50-80 clamouring for comfort and being complacent of the follies and malaises that follow an election, and the ages 18-40 clamouring for a country that matches technological advancement as seen globally, and they usually advocate if things go bad after an election.

In this regard, it is important to note that these generational clamours are hopes pinned on each of their candidates.These “festivals of hopes” provoke the question: Will their candidates actualise these hopes and mammoth promises during the campaign?

Using Kenyan literary colossus, Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s Black Hermit as a veritable tool of literature to ascertain the simulacrum of possible probabilities, the major character of the text, Remi, persuades his tribe, Marua, to vote for the ruling Africanist Party. He is hopeful of “The Festoons of Hope”, which hinge on what the ruling party will do coupled with Marua’s hopes, but Remi becomes discouraged about the party as these hopes are stifled by the despotic and selfish leaders.

Also, the Marua tribe hopes that Remi will one day restore the mandate; this ideology is a prototype of our subject matter because it is based on expectations bedecked on someone supposedly a saint, and these hopes, at the end of the day, do not work out but fade away.

The people’s lingering desire for a messiah to actualise their hopes morphs into escapism from the futile attempt at self-created reality and living in the dystopia of it will be done by this messiah, and is later submitted to the common saying: “One day it will go better.”

In general, the hopes bestowed upon these candidates must be tested against the principles of non-contradiction. Our affection for and saintly portrayal of candidates should be based on facts, not sentiments born of platonic love. We must understand that no one is perfect, and when supporting anyone, we must put the ‘fallibility’ into consideration so as not to be disenchanted by the unpredictability of the person our sentiments support.

Having portrayed a dystopian piece on “The Festoons of Hopes”, I will leave you all with a question: Do we have to hope in a land where hope has been shot and eaten by the people garlanded with these hopes, or should we keep hoping until these hopes find us one day?