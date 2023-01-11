Fast-rising Afrop music sensation, Inyere Peters Jephthah famous as Meskill has hinted about his plan to release a new album against the back drop of back to back hit singles which took his music career to new heights in the last few years.

From previous music projects including Blue Cruise in 2021, Skillo Series in March and Skillo Series Deluxe in November 2022, Meskill said his forthcoming album will further show his music fans that he has what it takes to be one of the Nigeria’s rising Afro pop stars.

The new album which is titled ‘South Side’, according to the singer features music artistes including Odumodublvk, Zaga, Idabanton, Yela and Jaywillz and will be released before the end of the month as he also disclosed that he has waited long enough to give fans nothing short of classic.

Speaking about his plans for the year, the Port-Harcourt born songwriter added that making relatable music that will stand the test of time has always been his motivation.

“For me, making music goes beyond entertaining the people. I want to make a music that generations after me will not be able to discard. When you listen to legendary songs from Ebenezer Obey, King Sunny Ade and others, you will realise that they had foresight and were intentional about their career and more importantly their songs”, he said.