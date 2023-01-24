By Dickson Omobola

Menitos Charity Foundation has concluded plans to train rural children and youths in Lagos on various creative skills, saying it would empower them in charting a career path.

According to the foundation, the focus of the training would include public speaking, graphic design on smartphones, modeling and cartooning.

In a chat with Vanguard, founder of Menitos Charity Foundation, Ms. Daramola Toluwalope, said such skills were vital to become successful in Nigeria because acquiring formal education in the country has become expensive and employment opportunities were becoming rare.

Her words: “The training will commence on January 28th. We intend to, among others, train them on eco painting and eco crafts. The idea behind the training is that formal education is getting more expensive, as such out of reach for many. So, if we support a child from primary through secondary, the chances of employment are still slim.

“However, if we give such a child a supporting skill that could be used to fund his or her dreams of higher education or an improved living standard. That would be the icing on the cake.

“Again, if you look at the fact that everyone seems focused on popular vocations like tailoring and carpentry, we decided to focus on creative skills because we realised that many kids and teenagers do not even realise that there is a career in creative skills except it is singing.

“We would have professionals in the field having a training session with the attendees. They would take them through the basics and expound on the opportunities and also give them opportunities into which they could key.

“Through this training, we want to let them know that horned creativity is a great career path that is often neglected due to ignorance. Though we started from Agege, we have since extended to Alimosho. We now have beneficiaries even in Ogun State.”

Speaking further, Toluwalope also said the foundation believed that if given equal opportunities to thrive, no child would resort to crimes or succumb to abusive persons in society, adding that all their programmes were designed to serve as options for the disadvantaged.

“As hard as it sounds, this is the reality of many of our beneficiaries. Our little support has become a beacon of hope for them. The foundation relies on donors to execute its projects and we are open to individual and corporate sponsorship,” she concluded.