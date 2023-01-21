Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Political activist and a director in the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Hajia Naja’atu Bala Muhammad has resigned her position in the council and her membership of the ruling party.

Mohammed who was the Director, Civil Society Liaison at the council said she has discovered that her values no longer align with the current political setting.

The 67-year old was in 2018 appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as a Commissioner at the Police Service Commission PSC.

In her resignation letter to the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, Mohammed said recent developments in the political and democratic space make it impossible for her to continue participating in party politics.

“The challenges that Nigeria faces today require me to continue championing the struggle for a better country with a clear conscience as I remain absolutely loyal to Nigeria”, she noted.

According to her, political platforms in Nigeria have no ideological differences and are “robes that politicians wear to serve their personal needs and interests”.

“I am committed to supporting individuals that are truly interested in addressing the root causes of our challenges. To remain true to such commitments, one must be willing to take bold and decisive steps.”

While she regretted the wave of insecurity, poverty, inequality, and lack of access to basic services in the country, she advised Nigerians to “beware of the consequences of their decisions and their choices”.

The PCC has kept mute on the development, with one official saying the council would not react because “political parties are not secret cults. There is free entry and free exit”.