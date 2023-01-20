By Biodun Busari

One of the housemates in the ongoing African reality TV show, Big Brother Titans season 1 tagged ‘Ziyakhala Wahala’ in South Africa is Siya Juicy Jay.

Siya Juicy Jay is a semi-professional rugby player from Eastern Cape, South Africa. He developed an interest and passion for playing rugby since childhood.

Born in 1999 in Tata, South Africa, Siya Juicy Jay said he will bring juice into the house as his name claims.

Big Brother Titans is a combination of the South African and Nigerian versions of the Big Brother franchise, where contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a cash prize at the end of the show.