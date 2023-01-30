Micheal Onabanjo also known as Mikky Podium is a British-Born international actor and Influencer with representation in two continents, Europe and Africa.

Mikky Onabanjo made his debut in Nollywood in 2018 and since then, he has been starring and making waves in the Nigeria Movie Industry, and beyond.

He featured in the new Nollywood Netflix production titled Shanty Town, where he had to step into the big shoes of legendary Nollywood icon, Chidi Mokeme, he played the role of Young Scar, a role he delivered excellently well.

Some of his other remarkable works include; Thelma, Majemu Egbon, Omo Eni, Aimo, and Alamu Eko, all which are Podium International Productions.

He had a lead role in a TV Series with ROK TV: IJCC where he played Kanye, a UK returnee dumped by his mum in the village. He also played a sub-lead role in “The Caxtons” a feature film by Podium Films, featuring top Nollywood actors like, Chelsea Eze, Ninalowo, Akin Lewis and also his real mum, Titi Aboyade-Cole.

Donkey Curse is another lead role project from his “industry mum” Biodun Stephen. The movie is yet to be out, but Mikky won the BEST ACTOR OF FEATURE FILM from Brazil International Monthly Independent Film Festival(BIMIFF) in November 2022.

Mikky has always had a passion for acting, and has been involved in acting since an early age. He acted in primary school and represented his secondary school severally in the UK.

He started his professional acting career at WAC ARTS in north London, he then moved to Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith, London for further training, and also “The Big House” in Stoke Newington, London. He was part of stage performances, “Loose lips”, a Big House production and another one at the Lyrics in Hammersmith, London. He has appeared in a couple of British films and also a few UK Nollywood films.

Mikky has a few productions coming out soon from Podium films & Cinema, where he played the lead roles which include; The CAXTONS and Lucky In Lagos, where he played LUCKY, a UK returnee, who came back to Nigeria to serve his father land and also reconnect with his family.

The drama shows LUCKY’S journey through heartbreaks, breakthroughs, finding his place in the society and family.

Though he was born and raised in the UK and has a British accent, he can also switch to Nigerian accent as he has Nigerian parents, and he has learnt a lot from them.