The Big Brother Titans reality TV show is the first of its kind featuring housemates from two countries; South Africa and Nigeria.

In the course of their stay in the Big Brother house, viewers will have the privilege of deciding who stays and who is evicted from the Big Brother house. At the end of the show, a winner will be crowned through popularity votes by viewers.

The following are some of the housemates who have stepped into the Big Brother Titans house include, Yemi Craigx,Juicy Kay, Khosi, Olivia, Nelisa, Blaqboi, Mmeli, Nana, Ipeleng, Marvin, Thabang, JayPee, Yaya, Ebubu, Khehla,Jenni, Tsatsi,Kanaga,Justin and Yvonne.

Speaking with the hosts of the show ( Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and BBMzansi host Lawrence maleka) on the stage, some of the housemates gave insights into what viewers should expect from them. Meet Khosi, the 1st HM of #BBTitans. She is 25yrs old and from South Africa.



She is single as a pringle and ready to mingle.



She is working towards her masters degree.



BIGGEST misconception about her is that she is a slay Queen.

For 24-year-old Olivia from Nigeria, her eyes are strictly on the money; Yemi Craigx another Nigerian, from Ekiti State, said he's going to play the game but no one will see him coming. Meet Yemi Cregx, the 2nd housemate. Yemi is 20-years-old.



Yemi is 20-years-old.



He is from Ekiti state. He's gonna play the game but you won't see him coming

Another housemate, Khosi from South Africa said she is single as a pringle and ready to mingle, she described herself as one who is misconceived as merely a slay queen while stressing she's already working towards getting her master's degree. Meet Olivia, the 4th Housemate. She is 24yrs from Nigeria.



She is 24yrs from Nigeria.



She is an actress and an Influencer.



She is young, passionate and energetic and on the show for the money strictly. Meet Nelisa, the 5th housemate.



Chaos always follows her. She is not really sure why.



And if there's Trouble, it's gotta be her. She doesn't have a game plan going into the House cause she is the Main character. She is into dark and handsome men. Meet Blaqboi, the 6th Housemate.



He hails from Jos, Nigeria and loves hiking and pursuing wild adventures. Hian!



It's his first time traveling out of Nigeria and He is bringing content, adventure, creativity and competition on the show. Meet Mmeli, the 7th HM. He is from South Africa.



He is going to the House to have FUN and with an eye on the money.



He wants to come to Nigeria some day and hopes to experience the Nigeria on the show. Meet Nana, the 8th HM from Kaduna state, Nigeria.



Dropped out of school due to financial issues. She is single and does business for a living.



She is super excited going into the House cos its a dream going into the House. Meet Ipeleng , a 23yrs old South African, she is the 9th HM.



She plans to lay low in the house though she has an intimidating personality.



She is interested in Philosophy



Meet Marvin, a 29-year old Chemical Engineer from Nigeria.



He is single as a pringle and is open to bringing a girl back to his mum.



A guy with the abs. He sure brings all the vibes Meet 21 Yr old, Thabang from Soweto, South Africa.

Living alone has taught him quite a lot of valuable life lessons.



He would love to go into Entertainment at some point. Meet Jaypee, the 12th housemate.



She is from Lagos state and a nurse by profession.



She is gonna cuddle if the chance come up and she loves SA men cos according to her, they are more cuddly. Meet 31-year-old Yaya, a vivacious and budding young lady from South Africa.



She loves showing skin, she is going be in bikini for the most parts.



She plans to distract but is strictly in the game for the money. Meet Ebubu, a hack of all trades, an actor and a model. Ebubu is from Anambra State.



Meet Khehla, a 31yrs old South African. He is always the life of the party.



He has no strategy whatsoever.



He knows who he is and not coming to just complete the numbers. He aims to win this. Meet Jenni O, a 25yrs old Health and Safety professional from Imo State. She says that her stubbornness is her drive. Very fluent and suave.



Meet Tsatsi, a 24yrs from Pretoria.



She plans to become a bio engineer. She is very sympathetic.



On a very good day, she is gonna be dancing and just feeling happy Meet Kanaga Jnr, from Ohafia, Abia state of Nigeria.

Gives a young but old vibe.



He likes to gain attention with his dressing. Meet Justin, the 19th HM, from Eastern Cape. He plans to pay off his parent's debts. Meet Yvonne from Akwa Ibom, the 20th HM. Loud people totally irritate her.



She is a model. She promises undiluted drama and violence.