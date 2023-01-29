.

Following the success of the MBBS accreditation programme, the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria has granted approval for the final clinical accreditation for the MBBS programme of the College of Medical Sciences of Edo State University Uzairue (EDSU). This was contained in a letter signed by the MDCN Registrar, Dr. T. A. B. Sanusi, to the Vice Chancellor of the University.

The letter, in part, reads: “I am to convey provisional approval for your MBBS programme to be granted the final accreditation with effect from January, 2023. This is subject to ratification by the council at its next meeting. The accreditation is renewable every five years subject to the continued satisfactory evidence of progressive development of the MBBS programme”. With this approval, the college is set to conduct her final examination and graduate her pioneer students for the MBBS programme in February 2023.

In response to this achievement, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, appreciated Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki for his support to the university, especially for approving the upgrade of the former Auchi Central Hospital to Edo State University Teaching Hospital (EDSUTH).

Aluyor also commended the Provost, College of Medical Sciences of EDSU, Prof. Sylvester Idogun, the Deans and Staff of the College for their commitment and dedication that has enabled the University to achieve this great feat. He noted that he was particularly delighted that the pioneer medical students of the university will complete their studies and training at the peak of their six years for the programme, having commenced their studies in January 2017.

Recall that the MDCN team, led by the Registrar, recently, visited the College of Medical Sciences of EDSU for the MBBS accreditation programme. During the visit, members of the team assessed the teaching facilities at the main campus of the university and clinical facilities at the Edo Specialist Hospital, Benin-City and EDSUTH.

The College of Medical Sciences of EDSU has three faculties: Basic Medical Sciences, Basic Clinical Sciences and Clinical Sciences.