The Zamfara State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dauda Lawal has accused the state’s governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle of using anti-thuggery to unleash mayhem, especially targeting members and supporters of the opposition.

A statement issued on Saturday in Gusau, the state capital by the Dauda Lawal Media Office, alleged that the anti-thuggery unit is moving around with dangerous weapons, scouting for PDP members and supporters to attack.

Lawal alleged that the Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee Chairman, Bello Bakyasuwa, had last Friday led a team of fully armed anti-thuggery that launched a targeted attack on the PDP supporters at the Gusau central motor park.

The statement read in parts: “The Anti-thuggery squad has attacked our supporters at Gusau central park on Friday resulting in the death of one Aminu Bala Gusau, while others who sustained bullet wounds are currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“Among the innocent people injured during the barbaric attack were Adamu Yusuf; Dan Alhaji, and Sama’ila Muhammad.

“The anti-thuggery squad numbering over 20 were fully armed as they invaded the motor park shooting sporadically. They vandalized vehicles and carted away some items.

“The mayhem unleashed on our party supporters at the Motor Park was initiated, coordinated, and supervised by Zamfara Anti-thuggery Committee Chairman, Bello Bakyasuwa”

“It is primitive, shocking, and devastating for the Zamfara State government to resort to the use of an illegal security outfit who bear sophisticated arms some not even at the disposal of some security agencies to hunt down the opposition. The killings of innocent indigenes and the use of violence by the state-sponsored militia under the guise of Anti Thuggery is a clear abuse of the fundamental human rights of innocent indigenes of the State.

“Last year, our party the (PDP); wrote a petition to the President, the Inspector General of Police, the DSS, and all relevant security agencies informing them of the threats and signal we received that Governor Matawalle is planning to attack us and other members of the public, now it has come to light.

“We have again transmitted a letter intimating the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces, copying other relevant authorities that Governor Matawalle has perfected plans to use the anti-thuggery to attack, harass, and intimidate key figures of the (PDP) and also to disrupt free, fair, and credible elections in the State. Citing as an example, the unfortunate attack by the anti-thuggery in the Gusau Motor Park.

“Among the key figures identified as targets include the PDP governorship candidate, His Excellency Dauda Lawal; the state acting Chairman of the PDP, Mukhtar Lugga and former minister, Ikra Aliyu Bilbis.

“Others on the hit list are Malam Wadatau Madawaki, Alhaji Salihu Maibuhu Gummi, Alhaji Rabiu Ilili Bakura, Alhaji Garba Bisu, Alhaji Abubakar Bargaja Gummi, Alhaji Musa Mallaha and many others.

“We hereby call on security agencies to initiate investigations into these matters and arrest those found culpable to protect the rights and privileges of law-abiding citizens of Zamfara State.

“All these intimidations will not save the APC and Governor Matawalle from losing the upcoming election. It is obvious that Zamfara people are tired of the APC and are ready to vote them out of power.”