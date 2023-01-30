By Ogalah Ibrahim

Kataina State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday suffered mass defection of members in addition to losing three members of the House of Representatives to the Peoples Democratic Party.

The three APC House of Representatives members who defected to PDP are: Hamza Dalhatu (Rimi/Charanci/Batagarawa constituency), Salisu Iro (Katsina constituency) and Ahmad Dayyabu (Danmusa/Batsari/Safana constituency).

They reportedly dumped the APC for PDP after holding a private meeting in Sokoto on Sunday with PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Dr Mustapha Muhammed Inuwa, the erstwhile Secretary to Katsina State Government now the Director General, Atiku Lado Campaign Council in Katsina is said to be the brain behind Atiku’s meeting with the Katsina APC House of Representatives member who failed to secure a return ticket to the National Assembly during the party’s primary elections.

Also during the party’s campaign tour to Kurfi LGA on Monday, two chieftain of the ruling Katsina APC also defected to PDP with thousands of their followers.

The Chairman, Atiku/Lado Campaign Council, Sen. Umar Tsauri presented Alh. Bishir Lawal and Dahiru Ahmed (aka Baba Dahe) along with 9,390 of their supporters to citizens in the area who turned out en masse to welcome them.

Tsauri assured citizens of Kurfi that if PDP wins, they will tackle insecurity, restore free education and open up all the borders.