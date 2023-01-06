By Moses Nosike

Non-governmental, not-forprofit Islamic group- Masjid 1001 Initiative has announced the appointment of new members of its Board of Trustees at a recently held annual general meeting. The new BoT will be led by Alhaji Ibisomi Ibrahim, FCA as Chairman following the end of Dr. Musa Rabiu’s 5-year tenure of meritorious service as the inaugural Chairman of the BoT.

The other members are: Mr. Niyi Yusuf as BoT Vice Chair, Engr. Ali Goni as Chairman, Project Implementation Committee; Alhaji Ibrahim Bello as Chairman, Mosque Selection Committtee; Mrs. Olasinmibo M. Sanusi-Zubair as BoT Secretary; Ms. Aisha Oyetunji as Assistant BoT Secretary alongside Mogaji Taofik Yekini, Mr. Idris Musa, Mrs. Yelwa Fatima Baba-Ari and Dr. (Mrs) Yagana Imam as BOT members. In his AGM report, the immediate past BoT Chair, Dr. Musa Rabiu acknowledged the initiatives impact on the Muslim community nationwide despite socio-economic challenges and limited funding.

He however noted that the initiative has grown steadily over the past few years and implored the new board of trustees to sustain the consideration for diversity, equity and inclusion in the initiative’s activities towards gender-balance and national representation.

In the same light, Dr. Rabiu reported the completion of renovation works at Kogi and Edo states with roofing of the Kogi State University’s Mosque, Ayingba, Kogi State as well as borehole drilling and prayer section tilling of Mama Mamayi Mosque at Iyekhei village, Auchi in Edo State bringing the total number of completed projects to 14 across 5 geo-political zones. He however noted the delay in progressing and concluding the construction of the Michael Okpara University mosque in Abia State due to security challenges in the SouthEast region.

The newly constituted Board of Trustees will be responsible to progressing the charge and commitment of the initiative to providing befitting and convenient community prayer centres across the country through fund raising and renovation works which include but not limited to roofing, borehole drilling, tilling, construction of prayers and ablution areas of selected mosques.

Already no fewer than an estimated 1million Nigerians have benefited from Masjid 1001’s support to 14 community mosques across the country through its several developmental interventions in Kaduna, Osun, Rivers, Kwara, Sokoto, Kogi and Edo states in the last 5 years.