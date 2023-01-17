By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has directed heads of security agencies in the state to ensure the immediate rescue of the nine christian females kidnapped by bandits while on their way to Church on Sunday in Kankara Local Government Area of the state.

To that effect, the Masari led Katsina Government says it has engaged an additional 1,900 fully trained vigilantes who will be deployed to areas in the state prone to insecurity.

Masari’s Director General on New Media, Al-Amin Isah conveyed the governor’s directive in a press statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, following the sad incident, the Katsina Governor met with security chiefs in the state and directed them to do everything possible to ensure that the victims are rescued and reunited with their families.

Consequently, Al-Amin disclosed that the State Government in collaboration with security agencies have adopted new measures that will reinforce and ensure that security at places of worship are properly manned and adequately protected.

In the same vein, the Katsina Governor also directed traditional and community leaders in the state to provide security agencies with valuable information on the criminal elements operating within their domains.

The statement also disclosed that the State Government in conjunction with security agencies are studying the factors that led to the attack, assuring members of the public that they will do everything within their powers to protect their lives and properties; urging them to feel free and go about their normal activities.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, SP Gambo Isah, while confirming the Sunday attack said seven christian females were kidnapped by the assailants. Two among them had babies on their back, making a total of nine.

The identity of some of the kidnapped females as provided by SP Gambo Isah are as follows:

“The kidnapped victims are: (1) Rabi Isyaku, F, aged 15yrs, (2) Rabi Saidu, F, aged 36yrs, (3) Rabi Babba, F, aged 49yrs, (4) Saratu Hadi, aged 27yrs, and (5) Nusaiba Shuaibu, aged 13yrs, all of Maitsauni village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state.