Afrobit productions crooners, Wamba Kuegou Sabrina a.k.a Sabrina and Tchobe Martin Armand a.k.a Martins have been getting rave reviews for their song, ‘Five Star’. The groovy amapiano tune focuses on the five star life and encourages people to enjoy life and the good things of life.

As at the moment of filing this report, the visuals of the wonderful tune has 1.3 million views on YouTube. Sabrina’s Afrobeat inspired vocals and adlibs, Martins harmonious vocals and rap, remain the highpoints of the song.

The result of this melodious collaboration between the record label mates is a captivating dance tune that will leave you continuously clicking on the repeat button after your first play.

This pan-African song is Martin’s second dive into amapiano following the success of his first ever amapiano record “Amakossa”, and Sabrina’s very first shot at this lovely genre that exploded out of South Africa’s dance music underground scene to become a global phenomenon recently.

Fans can expect well baked individual singles from these talented songbirds in the coming year, as they gear up to share their long-awaited separate EPs in the year 2023.

The song was produced by ENO (The Martian), mix and mastered by SWAPS and official music video directed by The Alien Visuals.