By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – MARFADA Records has announced the signing of a new artist, Victor Oshodin, who goes by the stage name of Boylumy, to their label.

Born July 25, 2002, Boylumy, is a Nigerian Afro-beats singer and songwriter from Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

He was born into a Christian family, and his love for music began at a young age, when he sang and rapped in the church choir.

Oshodin enjoys connecting with people through music and providing a sense of comfort and social connection among them.

Records show that he had his primary and secondary school education at Bishop Gordon (Kids College) in Benin City, Edo State.

Speaking shortly after signing the deal, Boylumy said that he was finalizing plans to release a new single to thrill his new fans.

He described his move to Marfada Records as a dream come true and said that the label would further boost his popularity and increase his fan base beyond the shores of Nigeria.

He said “It’s all God’s engineering at work, and I’m happy to be where I am now in my career in the capable hands of an experienced label and team.”

The entertainer has, over the years honed his music skills as a supertalented underground artist before gaining recognition across the country, which has endeared him to many.

The Marfada record is owned by Ehiguese Marvis Ifada, popularly known as Don Marfada, a Nigerian American healthcare professional, business magnate, and serial entrepreneur based in the United States of America.

Speaking shortly after the signing ceremony, the spokespersons for Marfada Records, Justice Onaghise and Collins Ifada, explained that Boylumy was signed based on his unique sound, musicality, passion for music, and ability to connect through music.

They said the CEO of Marfada Records sees the signing as a way of “spreading love and kindness all around the world, assured music lovers globally that the artist has several tracks in the pipeline that would be released to inspire listeners.

“Boylumy has a burning passion and raw talent; he’s humble and ready to work, and we believe together we can make magic and achieve greater success by the grace of God.”