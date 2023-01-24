By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Several Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Monday met their waterloo in Damboa, Borno as troops of 25 Task Force Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai foiled their attack and killed many.

Military sources said the terrorists met a humiliating defeat when they launched a failed ambush in a convoy of attack in komala village along the road from Damboa to Maiduguri.

The terrorists in numbers who were riding on several Hilux trucks, MRAP and motorcycles, attacked the troops who were on fighting patrol.

The troops however stood their ground and swiftly responded with overwhelming gun fire.

Zagazola Makama, A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in Lake Chad, Zagazola Makama who confirmed the foiled attack, disclosed that the Air Task Force deployed fighter aircraft which helped neutralized many of the terrorists.

“Efforts of the Air Task Force and the ground troops led to the elimination of several of the insurgents while others escaped with degrees of bullet wounds” he said.

A military source said, “We also succeeded in collecting one Gun truck, MRAP as well as three 3 motorcycles from the terrorists.

“ISWAP terrorists have continued to suffer humiliating defeat in the hands of our troops. On January 13, the troops killed several of the terrorists and destroyed their MRAP when they attacked own troops in Azir”.

“The baggers attempted to try their luck on us but God was on our side. The victory is very glaring”, he added.