By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Harry Kane’s situation in view of a possible move to Old Trafford.

Kane, 29, is the second-highest scorer in the Premier League this season with 15 goals and has entered the final 18 months of his Tottenham contract.

According to the Daily Mail, United’s hierarchy are already exploring how to make a lucrative transfer for Kane happen. It’s claimed the 29-year-old would be open to a move to Old Trafford.

United are long-time admirers of Kane and the England captain was eager to move to Manchester 18 months ago when City failed to prise him from Spurs.

Fifth-placed Tottenham have lost three of their last four Premier League games and their potential failure to qualify for the Champions League would embolden Kane to seek a transfer again.

Kane turns 30 in July and has still not won a team trophy in a career, despite being on the verge of becoming Tottenham and England’s record goalscorers.

United have become the most appealing Premier League club for Kane to join as City, Liverpool and Arsenal signed new strikers last season. Kane is unlikely to entertain the prospect of joining Tottenham’s despised rivals, Chelsea.

Spurs would come under intense pressure to sell Kane in the summer or risk losing him without a fee as he is unlikely to commit to a new contract.