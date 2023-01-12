By Efosa Taiwo

Graham Potter has admitted that managing Chelsea is ‘the hardest job in football’.

After an impressive start to life at the Bridge in which the Blues went nine games unbeaten, Potter has seen his side crash out from both domestic cup competitions and have dropped to tenth place in the Premier League table.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s encounter with Fulham, Potter highlighted the reasons the Chelsea job is the hardest in football.

“It is a challenge, stimulating and ridiculously hard. I think it is probably the hardest job in football because of that leadership change and the expectation – because rightly where people see Chelsea.

“I obviously didn’t think we’d lose 10 first-team players but that’s where we are at. All I can do is speak to you guys honestly, give my perspective and understand the criticism if you lose.

Regarding Roman Abramovich’s sanctions which forced the club to change ownership, Potter said: “Change is a challenge in any organisation. Listen, I am sure that the changes happened because of events outside of this and us. It’s not like there’s been a coup.

“This is what it is. We have to deal with the new and we have to build things up again because things have changed, things have gone and left. That’s part of the challenge to come and I understood that things would be difficult from a leadership perspective.