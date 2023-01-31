By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Manchester United have made it official that Christian Eriksen will be out of action for the club due to an ankle injury and will not return until late April or early May.

Eriksen sustained an injury on Saturday night during the FA cup which they won at home against Reading.

The Brazilians got the three goals as Casemiro bagged a brace while Fred also netted to give the Red Devils a deserved win.

Eriksen was replaced by Fred in the 57th minute after former Liverpool player, Andy Carroll mutilated the legs of the Danish International.

The Manchester United official website released the update on the 30-year-old on Tuesday.

It read, “Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our Emirates FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.

“The 30-year-old’s absence will be a big disappointment to manager Erik ten Hag and fans, given the consistency of his performances throughout the season so far, making 31 appearances since arriving at Old Trafford.

“However, there is hope that Christian can return in time to play a role in the final stages of the campaign.

“We all wish Christian the best of luck for a speedy recovery.”