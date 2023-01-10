By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United have qualified for the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup after defeating Charlton 3-0 on Tuesday.

Antony opened the scoring with a long-range stunner in the 21st minute.

English forward Marcus Rashford then came off the bench in the second half to put the game out of Charlton’s reach with a late double.

The brace makes it 15 goals for Rashford this season as he extends his red-hot form

For United, they have now won eight games on a stretch and also a third last-four appearance in this competition in six seasons since they won it in 2017 under Jose Mourinho, their last domestic silverware.

