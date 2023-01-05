By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United are currently exploring options to sign Mohammed Kudus in the January transfer window as they continue seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner saw his contract terminated before the World Cup following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan, with his departure creating a shortfall in attack for manager Erik ten Hag.

Kudus’s future, however, has been the subject of speculation in recent weeks, with a number of clubs said to be interested in signing the 22-year-old in the winter market.

Manager ten Hag, who is well familiar with Kudus during their time together, is reported by the Daily Mirror, to have identified the 22-year-old as a suitable option to reinforce the Red Devils attack but would have to meet the asking price of £35m for the Ghana international.

The report claims that the Premier League side are yet to make an official offer, but there have been discussions over a possible January move for the versatile forward.

The attacker has been in productive form for Ajax in the ongoing 2022/23 campaign, scoring 10 goals and scooping up two assists in 21 appearances in all competitions.

The forward was also in starring action for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup, scoring twice in three appearances at the competition.