By Efosa Taiwo

Chelsea have exited the FA Cup in a humiliating fashion after suffering a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City on Sunday.

Riyad Mahrez continued from where he left off in midweek against the Blues when he curled in a brilliant 23rd-minute free-kick to give Man City the lead.

World Cup winner Julian Alvarez then increased the lead seven minutes later from the spot following Kai Havertz’s handball.

Phil Foden netted City’s third after 38 minutes, turning in Kyle Walker’s cross after he had been played in by Mahrez.

The Algerian then made sure it was a thumping from the spot late on after Kalidou Koulibaly brought down Foden in the box

The win mounts more pressure on Graham Potter who has failed to convince Chelsea fans since he took over reigns at the Bridge in October.

Rye Blues currently sit 10th on the Premier League table and are out of the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.