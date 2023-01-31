By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Portuguese international Joao Cancelo has left the English side Manchester City for Bayern Munich on loan with a buy option of €70 million.

He has concluded his medicals and has been announced as a Bayern player via the club’s official Twitter account.

Cancelo claimed to be upset with the City’s fan base as he was strictly criticised by the fans since he returned from the World Cup with Portugal.

Read Also:

The fullback has also blocked any account affiliated with the club including the official account of the Etihad outfit.

Lots of fans’ accounts for City have claimed to have been blocked by the 28-year-old.

Also, Cancelo was reportedly angry with City because he was expecting a start for the FA cup tie against Arsenal as he was an unused sub.

According to a City staff, after the game against the Gunners, Cancelo had been displaying a negative impact in the dressing room, being completely neglected about the tactical meetings and did not follow instructions from Pep Guardiola and the staff.