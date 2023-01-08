By Efe Onodjae

The Lagos state police have arrested one Kingsley Enageghe, the director of Queens Victory guest hotel located in Olaonikaju close, off Ijesha bus stop for firing gunshots at a guest named Kelvin Nwabunor which splash two other persons with severe injury.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, an argument ensued between Kelvin Nwabuno, 35 years old, and the director of Queens Victory hotel over non-payment of a lodge which resulted in Mr. Enageghe’s shooting sporadically.

Giving a vivid detail of what transpired was the bar attendant of the Queens Victory hotel, Charles Edet, who was also an eyewitness. According to him, Mr. Kelvin who is the guest had earlier lodged in the hotel for days, on the fourth day of his stay, he ought to renew his payment but was expecting money from someone who did not deliver in time.

“The owner of the hotel told me to go and move their things out, but on getting to the room, I acted on my own by speaking to him politely he explained to me that he would renew his payment and also pay for extra days but I should hold on for him because his expecting some money to drop on his account.

“I told him, to explain to the owner of the hotel the same way he explained to me, which he did together with his friend and the man accepted.

“After some hours the guest withdraw the money and gave it to my boss, that is the director of the hotel.

“The owner of the hotel called again, and the guest complained to him about his room television not working for the past three days since he checked in and demanded that the television in his room should be changed since he has paid for extra days.

“An argument ensued and heard both of them exchange banter.

“The owner of the hotel called me and told me to lock their room and chase them out, but I could not do so till he arrived furiously asking after the guest and they both pushed each other, and immediately he went inside his office and came out with a gun.

He shot at the guest, and unfortunately for me, the bullet splashed and got to my leg, and that of the friend of the guest, Animashaun Abdullahi, and a little splash on the thigh of the guest because I was standing in front of my boss trying to calm him down”.

Kelvin Nwabuno account

“I lodged in the hotel alone, on the 3rd of January 2023, My family was not there with me, so after everything I’ve been paying them via transfer, so this particular day that I was meant to pay, that is after paying for three times and on the fourth day I was meant to pay but the money was not available at that Moment.

“So I had to call the director that I don’t have money for now and that he has to hold on till 4 pm before he can get money from me He said no and the new law is that every customer should pay before noon, and he was the owner of the hotel, so I went back upstairs, so by that time, my wife and child were already with me.

“My wife came to visit with my eight months old son, so I asked my friend Abdullahi that he should help me to talk to the director to wait till 4pm and the man agreed and gave us back the room key.

“By 4pm, the cash I was expecting came in, so I went to use the ATM, I was there after making the withdrawal, when the man sent them out with my child and locked the door so I quickly rushed down to the hotel, the bill was meant to be N4500, I had to pay N9,000 because I have to pay for the extra day to avoid insults and embarrassment, so after paying I told the staff to call the director that my television has not been working since I came inside that place but he said that he’s not going to answer the staff, so I went to the director and I was like please come and change your tv, he said that I should never tell him what to do.

“He started insulting me and I insulted him back, so he gave me back my money to leave his hotel.

“I was going upstairs, my wife, son, and friend also with the staff to get my properties when he approach me from behind with a gun.

“He pushed me and I pushed him back, he cocked the gun and went back and said that he will fire, and he pulled the trigger which splashed on my thigh, my friend Abdullahi and also his staff.

“Fortunately for me, the bullet never hit my wife and my baby,”.

Doctor’s Account

Explaining to Vanguard the treatment of both patients was Dr. Hassan Ademola, of Iwalewa Hospital “They brought them with the injury of gunshot and immediately, I ran to the police station to seek permission before we treat them.

“We went for multiple x-rays which reveals that the bullet passes their legs.

“The two legs were shot and what we can do is that we were able to remove them in which I show the police officer that came into the theatre with me.

“I also forwarded the scene on WhatsApp to the Inspector in charge he also testify that these were bullets.

“With the x-ray, one can count the number of bullets and I can show you so that we can count it, I only know that the one of Abdullahi is much more than the one of Charles, and Charles’s own is not less than 10, Abdullahi’s own should be more than 20,” he said.

When Vanguard metro arrived at the premises where the hotel is situated, the building was already sealed.

The neighbourhood confirmed to Vanguard that the man in question has been an enemy of the street with the way he maltreats his workers. A source in the neighbourhood told Vanguard that over 300 people have come there to work without leaving happier.

It was gathered that his fun of owing his staff salaries and carelessness of the welfare of his staff as one of his workers left with anger after being paid for one month despite working for six months without pay.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said;

”The suspect has been arrested and will be prosecuted as soon as investigation is concluded”