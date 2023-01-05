By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

ONE Okon Akpan of Ikot Ekwere Ubium village in Nsit Ubium local government area of Akwa Ibom State who killed his brother, one Junior Ime Philip, over phone charger, by pouring fuel on him and setting him ablaze has been arrested by the Police.

The Commissioner of Police Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi who disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday said Akpan was arrested in December.

Durosinmi also disclosed that one Joseph Friday, has been arrested for beating his 65-year-old father to death, and dragged his lifeless body to the side of the road and abandoned it there.

His words, “Relying on a petition, dated 19/12/2022 from one Mrs. Eno Friday Wilson of Edebom village in Nsit Ibom LGA, about the murder of her husband, one Friday Wilson Usanga (65) of same address, operatives of Nsit Ibom Division arrested one Joseph Friday Son of the deceased who killed his father by beating him to death, dragged his lifeless body to the side of the road and abandoned it there.

” On interrogation, he confessed to the crime and alleged that he sees his father in his dreams and strongly believes he was going to harm him.

“Similarly on 15/12/2022, relying on a petition from Rev. Emmanuel Ime of Ikot Ekwere Ubium Village in Nsit Ubium LGA, at about 6:30Ppm, operatives of the Homicide unit of the SCID Uyo, arrested one Akpan Okon Akpan, of same address who poured fuel on his brother, one Junior Ime Philip and set him ablaze leading to his death because of a disagreement over a phone charger.

“On 08/12/2022 at about 1430hrs, through a coordinated actionable intelligence, SIB Operatives accosted a Toyota Land Cruiser Jeep V8 2016 Model along Uyo/Ikot Ekpene Road and arrested a member of a car snatching syndicate, one Prince Lawrence Williams Akpan “a.k.a IROKO” of Itumbonuso village, Ini LGA who was taking the car out of the State to be sold.

“The said car belong to one Barr. Inyang Samuel Ukpabio of No. 3 Senator Ibok Essien Street, Shelter Afrique Uyo”

The CP added that in the early hours of 13/12/2022, operatives of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit of the Command arrested some cult members following intelligence report that a cult group was about to attack their rival group and cause unrest in the State as a result of an assault on one of their members.

” Operatives stormed their hideout at Ikot Efre Itak Village in Ikono LGA, where four cult suspects were arrested, namely; Godwin Akpan Sunday a.k.a 2pac Shakur (27) from Mkpat Enin, Kopdara Godwin Okon a.k.a Eye shadow (23) from Ikono, Friday Isaac George, a.k.a Network (24) from Ikono and Mfon Godwin Okon, a.k.a Harizona (20) suspects confessed belonging to Mafia and Lion confraternity respectively in Uyo.

” Items recovered from them include one English made Beretta pistol and five live cartridges”, the CP noted.