‘Switching to a new field is not a one-time event, it’s a process. It may take time and multiple attempts to land a job in the tech field. Keep applying and interviewing, networking, and building your portfolio’, these are the words of Jackleen Nnely; a Project Manager, with over 13 years of experience working in Africa and Europe.

Jackleen has worked and contributed to projects for several organisations, including Apple, Netflix, Mara, and MTV Base. With a B.Sc. in Computer Science from Lagos State University, Nigeria and an MSc in Project Management from the University of Northampton, United Kingdom. She is also the founder of Immigrants in Tech (IiT), a non-profit organisation that aims to empower and connect immigrants in the technology industry as well as working to raise awareness of the contributions that immigrants make to technology.

According to Jackleen Nnely, ‘changing careers can be challenging, but it’s important to believe in your own abilities and to not give up. You have the skills and knowledge to succeed, you just need to keep working and learning’.

She went on to explain that, ‘the technology industry is vast, and there are many different roles and fields you can pursue. If one door closes, look for another one that might open. Consider looking for roles that are not mainstream, but still in the tech field. Remember, success is not a destination, it’s a journey. Failure is not a setback, but an opportunity to learn and grow. Keep pushing yourself and don’t give up on your dreams’.

Nelly seized the opportunity to speak on how the Nigerian Government can support the technological sector saying, ‘there are so many ways that the Nigerian government can support the tech industry in Nigeria. Firstly, they can invest in education and training programmes such as bootcamps for all individuals, both young and old. They could also promote entrepreneurship, develop infrastructure, and offer tax breaks and other financial benefits to start ups and thriving tech companies. They also need to put in place better policies that will make it easier for companies to attract and retain top talent and encourage the development of a vibrant ecosystem for tech companies to operate, with an emphasis on helping businesses grow and developing a strong community of entrepreneurs’.

Jackleen is also a non-executive director of the start-up, Wurah Technologies, an organisation dedicated to transforming the healthcare ecosystem for low-socioeconomic Nigerians through the use of cutting-edge technologies.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Jackleen uses her distinctive identity to coach, motivate, and inspire

young people to realise their full potential, be brave, and strive for greater success in the tech space.

She encouraged young Nigerians to learn more about tech as well as her project ‘Immigrants in tech’ saying, ‘you can learn more about Immigrants in Tech on our Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn pages. You can find us on Instagram by searching for @immigrantsintechuk, on YouTube by searching for Immigrants in Tech, and on LinkedIn by searching for Immigrants in Tech. Additionally, you can visit our website at immigrantsintech.org to learn more about our mission, events, and mentorship programs. Follow us to stay updated and be part of our community’.