…as gov sets to bag Governor of the Year 2022 award from Vanguard

By Adeola Badru

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, has commended the management of one of the formost newspapers in the country, Vanguard Newspaper for upholding the tenets and ethics of journalism.

The governor gave the commendation on Friday, while receiving the board of editors of the newspaper, led by the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Gbenga Adefaye, who were on a visit to present the governor his official nomination letter as Vanguard Newspaper Governor of the year, 2022.

Makinde, while hosting the Vanguard team at the Presidential Lodge of the Government House, appreciated the honour bestowed on him by the management of Vanguard Newspaper, discribing the newspaper as an outfit that says the truth and uphold the ethics of journalism.

The governor, however, dedicated the award to entire members of his cabinet for their cooperation since he took over the mantle of leadership of the state.

Makinde said: “We hold you in a very high esteem. Let me thank you for the award and also for the recognition of what we are doing in Oyo State.”

“I can give you the assurance that whatever we are doing in Oyo State, has been possible because of the team we have. They have contributed to what you have seen in Oyo State and I am very happy we received the award of the Governor of the Year on their behalf.”

“And coming from a newspaper like Vanguard, because Vanguard has been Vanguard basically. In my own estimation, you have remained true to professionalism, to really upholding the ethics of journalism and living up to the appellation of the fourth estate of the realm by holding all of us accountable.”

“There are some newspaper houses that will say they wanted to give me an award, that I will say no, that I am not interested. But this award from Vanguard means a lot to me,” Makinde said.

Earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Vanguard Newspaper, Mr Gbanga Adefaye, said having monitored the activities of various governments across the nation, the board editors of the newspaper decided to confer the honour on the governor.

According to him, Makinde has been so exceptional in the field of education, health, and infrastructure development of the state.

His words: “We formally acknowledge you of what you are doing here. At least, in the opinions of the board of editors of Vanguard Newspaper and we have been doing this consistently in the last eleven years. Last year, we did the 10th anniversary.”

“What we do as a newspaper, is to do our constitutional job of monitoring government. Having done that, day in, day out, we also tried to say, are there icons that we can showcase to the outer world? Are there people who exceptional, who have done few things remarkable that we can project to the world?”

“And the opinions of the editors of Vanguard, in the preceeding year, your excellency, having scanned your environment, having looked at what you are doing in OYO State, in terms of education, that is particular to some of us, especially those who are from here. If there is no education, there is no development, there is no future.”

“We noticed what you are doing in health, after educating the people, everybody, then we can talk about planning for the future.”

“On sustainable development, last time we were here, the Guild of Editors, we had the privilege of moving around here and we saw and not just that you are doing road, but the connection between the road and the planning for the future of the people. We think that is commendable.”

“On that note, your excellency, among other reasons my people adduced, Vanguard board of editors found you worthy and nominated you as a Governor of the Year,” Adefaye stated.

On the entourage of the MD, included the Deputy Editor, Mr. Adekunle Adekoya; the General Editor, Mr. Jide Ajani and the Sunday Editor, Mr. Wale Akinola.

The investiture of the governor will hold on January 27, 2023 at the Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.