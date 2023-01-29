Following the recent debate involving Nigerian rappers for failing to do more to elevate the bar of the country’s rap music like their Afrobeats rivals, talented rapper 250miles has expressed his thoughts on the matter.

Wizkid recently blasted rap music, claiming that the genre is dead, uninteresting, and tired. His remark drew criticism from rap supporters and fans, who accused him of being impolite and disparaging his colleagues.

Wizkid, a well-known afrobeats artist, responded by declaring he would not fall to the level of the broke youngsters. He also asserted that the only rappers on the African continent are Nasty C from South Africa, Ghana’s Sarkodie, and Black Sherif.

“Can’t believe you all broke boys thought Big Wiz will talk abt you all. Wow! You all are not even rappers! Nasty C, Sarkodie, and Black Sherif are the only rappers in Africa.” You all keep sending una popsy rap videos! I go dey watch maybe I fit help una mama life,” he wrote.

In response, 250miles argued that rap music is neither dead nor extinct. The rapper stated that just because Afrobeats is the most popular music in Africa does not mean that other genres, including rap, are dead or will never return to the spotlight.

250miles also told Adeyinka Oluwamayowa, an entertainment journalist, that he admires famed musician M.I Abaga. He went on to say that MI is the only rapper who motivates him to rap.