King Charles N. Lambert of the Black Wall Street, (BWS) who is the Creator of Compassionate Capitalism has announced a tremendous lucrative ambassadorial opportunity for University Lecturers in Africa through the Pan African Job Centers created to provide 300 million job opportunities for African youths.

King Lambert is the very first African in history to propose and implement revolutionary changes to Africa’s economic system as the primary way to deliver the continent from poverty and gross underdevelopment which is why he is known as the “Oracle of Africa and Leader of Africa’s first economic war for economic independence”.

In an audio statement by King Lambert, the Opportunity for University Lecturers through Pan African Job Centers will add a $50,000 yearly salary to their current incomes as lecturers in a university plus countless bonuses, incentives, and global media exposure.

The part-time job opportunity which will make the lecturers work as consultants and ambassadors will take a minimum of 20 working hours per week.

They will work as consultants in the New Pan African Job Centers, which King Lambert describes as the ‘Mother Innovation’ that cannot be removed from Africa.

King Lambert believes that in order for Africa to measure the achievements of compassionate Capitalism, jobs must be created for the people and the Pan African job center is to destroy the chains of unemployment.

Explaining why the choice of lecturers for this grand opportunity, the innovator King said” We have designed this all-important Pan African Job Centers Ambassador opportunity for university lecturers because the movement is highly academic and unfortunately Africa is full of illiterates, people who are only educated on a piece of paper but the minds are not educated. So we need people who are supposedly more educated, whose minds are educated, and who have the understanding, discipline, wisdom, and general know-how on what it will take to destroy the over 60-70% unemployment across all of Africa”.

Explaining further, King Lambert stated that the role of the ambassadors will be to make Africans understand what Pan African Job Center is all about in different locations. And there are thirteen thousand centers in Africa already and these thirteen thousand locations will serve a hundred thousand Africans.

The lecturers will serve as representatives of the Pan African Job Centers. Only two hundred and fifty ambassadors will be recruited and each ambassador will manage 40 locations at each center and oversee every activity of the Pan African Job Center and will be working with 500 project managers to build out the facilities under them.

Interested lecturers can contact [email protected] for more details