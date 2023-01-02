By Adeola Badru

The Managing Director of National Lottery Nigeria (National Game), Abiodun Akintaju, has said the games are designed as social intervention tools that will directly and positively affect the lives of Nigerians through the payment of mouthwatering prizes.

Akintaju spoke while unveiling a popular music star and YBNL Record Label owner, Olamide Gbenga Adedeji (popularly known as Badoo) as the brand ambassador of the game.

The unveiling of Olamide, who doubles as the Explainer-in-Chief and Ambassador Plenipotentiary for the brand, was done when the Federal Government through Elrae Technologies Limited instituted the National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) to entertain and change the fortune of Nigerians.

Akintaju said the activities of the national game, in recent times, had not been seen in the history of the lottery in Nigeria. He added that an on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa (The Wild Child), would anchor the game shows and coordinate programmes for the National Games.

Akintaju said: “The National Lottery Nigeria would mint millionaires. At inception, the game would be played on USSD channels and our website. Our USSD code and the website shall be unveiled soon; while other channels shall be introduced subsequently.”

“National Lottery Nigeria (National Game) shall offer jackpot games, instant games, scratch card games and many more.”

“Our flagship game is the Naija Mega Jackpot with a minimum Jackpot of N45 million which is progressive and shall grow to hundreds of millions and more.”

Olamide, while accepting the ambassadorial appointment, expressed his excitement to be a part of the brand,” hailing the organisers and acknowledged the brand for the very evident part the decision would play in the Corporate Social Responsibility space.