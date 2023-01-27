By Efosa Taiwo

Atalanta and Super Eagles striker, Ademola Lookman has set his eyes on outscoring his compatriot, Victor Osimhen to the top scorer’s award in Serie A this season.

Lookman has chalked up 11 goals in 18 appearances this season in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen, on the other hand, leads the chart with 13 goals in 15 appearances.

Read Also: Arsenal in dismay as Brighton rejects £60m bid for Caicedo

In history, no African player has won the award with the two Nigerians seeming likely to break that jinx.

Lookman is, however, optimistic he can turn the table against his international teammate.

”I used to think about the future, you can get caught up in the future and the future will always come but the now is the most important,” Lookman told the Athletic.

“Nah, not when he (Osimhen) is above you, anyway.

“I will catch him, Not I might, I will.”