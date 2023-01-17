The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has applauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the successful completion and commissioning of the 1.15 kilometre Afi-Uko Nteghe Bridge, in Mbo, regarded as the longest bridge ever built by any dtate government in Nigeria.

Pastor Eno made the commendation in his off the cuff remark at the commissioning of the bridge which was presided over by former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience and attended by top Nigerian political and religious leaders. The bridge, an architectural milestone, connects Mbo LGA with Esit Eket LGA and opens up the riverine communities in Okobo, Mbo and Esit-Eket LGAs for commerce and industry and is also the gateway to the economic nerve centres and homes of the Ibom Industrial City, Liberty Oil and Gas Free Trade Zone, Ibom Deep Seaport, Dakkada Global Oil, Ibom Solutions Hub and the Nigerian Navy’s Forward Operating Base (FOB) located on the shorelines of the Atlantic Ocean.

Eno said: “I sat there, Your Excellency, looking at this bridge and the things you have done, and I cannot but see the array of opportunities you have opened up for Akwa Ibom people. I see the Solution Hub, I see the Ibom Industrial City, I see the Ibom Deep Seaport; and so this bridge is not just linking one community to another but it is linking Akwa Ibom State to industrial revolution”.

The governorship candidate said that the giant development strides of Governor Emmanuel have combined to place a huge burden of responsibility on the incoming administration, but promised to rise to the occasion when God makes him the next governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“I am thankful today that you have opened up this state with super infrastructure. All that we need to do as your successors is to execute the ARISE Agenda as well as begin to connect the dots, reap the low hanging fruits and further the peace and prosperity that you have put in place in the State.

“This generation and the generation yet unborn will remain thankful to you, and I know that by the grace of God, history will judge you kindly,” Pastor Eno said.