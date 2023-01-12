By Chinedu Adonu

Presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, has promised to end university lecturers strike that had crippled university education in the past.

The presidential hopeful made the declaration earlier on Thursday at the UNN Business Interactive session titled: ‘State of the Nigerian Economy: The Way Forward,’ held at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Auditorium, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus, UNEC.

Obi said that once he becomes the president, ASUU strike would be a thing of the past, because according to him, “we will not have one day of ASUU strike.”

Lamenting the frequent strikes being witnessed in the Nigerian universities, Obi said that in his day at UNN as a student, they never witnessed strike.

Hear him, “universities should be well funded, pointing out that there was nothing big about finding the universities which he said be the joint collaboration of everyone.

“There is nothing big about finding the universities. Funding a university is the collaboration of everybody. Education is not an expense but an investment. We’ll make sure that nothing stops education,” he said.

To encourage university education, Obi said that students could be given loans to study and repay the loans after graduation and have started working. “We shall give students loans which they will pay when they get job.”

He said that there was nowhere in the world where university teachers are being toyed with, adding that they should be motivated to work to improve their industry.

On security, Obi said that for there to be effective security, a security outfit should be set up in every community, noting that that done, insecurity which has dealt a deadly blow to Nigeria would be check.

He however said that insecurity was not peculiar to Nigeria because some nations of the world like Mexico and Brazil were once imbued in situations akin to what is being witnessed in Nigeria today.

He pointed out that good governance, provision of jobs to the youths and industrialisation would check insecurity in Nigeria.

On how best to buoy Nigeria’s from the present economic quagmire, banks of Industry and Agriculture should not be managed by governments but individuals and corporate organisations.

Speaking at the occasion, the Director of UNN Business School Prof. Josephat Onwumere, said that they organised the interactive session so that the presidential candidates could tell Nigerians how they would turn round the economy.

Onwumere said that it was important that Nigeria produces men with competence that can move Nigeria forward, adding that other presidential candidates would be invited by the Business School to showcase their manifesto to the world.