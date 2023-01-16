By Seyifunmi Awobiyi

Liverpool central midfielder, Naby Keita is planning to leave Jurgen Klopp’s team in the summer as the club has failed to negotiate a contract extension with the player.

The Reds are unwilling to let the player leave the club for free as it could lead to a financial drawback.

Keita reportedly wanted to get a pay cut for his absence caused by his injury allowing him to only play 80 matches in the league.

The 27-year-old joined from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £ 52 million and is one of Liverpool’s midfield masterminds.

The club is targeting World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham from Dortmund as possible replacements for the Guinea international.

Also leaving the club in the summer are Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo who is on loan from Italian giants Juventus.

The Merseyside team has been out of form since the club football returned from the international break losing three matches (including the Carabao Cup loss to Manchester City) and winning just two with a draw since the restart.

Liverpool made the finals of the prestigious Champions League final last season and are 19 points away from first at 9th after losing 3-nil to Brighton over the weekend.