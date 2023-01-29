One of the winning work in the previous edition

By Japhet Davidson

Nigeria’s biggest and longest-running visual art festival, the annual Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF), is now offering an overall winner’s prize of One million naira, effective from the 2023 Festival’s Gala and Award Night, due to hold on Saturday, 28 October 2023. This is even as the call for entries for the 2023 festival with the theme FIX IT opens.

This was disclosed by the Art Director Dr. Ayo Adewunmi after a meeting of the Board of Trustees recently. According to Adewunmi, “ apart fro the overall winning prize, all other LIMCAF prizes have been similarly increased. For example, the Main Category Awards for the Best in Painting, Sculpture, Textile, Ceramics and Graphics, which used to attract a prize of N250, 000 will now earn N500,000 each for their producers. New Category Awards have been introduced, these are for the Most Creative Female Entry, the Most Promising Female Young Artist, and a Special Prize for Persons With Disability.”

He stated that these new prize categories have been introduced to bring LIMCAF in line with international best practice whereby females, the younger generation and persons with disability are provided special incentives to practice and participate fully in every area of human activity. Pointing out that in addition to the new special categories all the other category prizes are still open for the females to compete for.

He further stated that, “in addition to all these, there are still the Endowed Prizes, including the Justice Anthony Aniagolu Prize, which now earns N300,000, up from the previous N150,00.

The other Endowed Prizes, including the Dr. Pius Okigbo, the Barrister Mfon Usoro and the VinMartin Ilo Prizes remain the same for now. However, a new Endowment, is the Fidelia Okoroafor Prize for the Most Promising Young Female Artist which will earn a young person not older than 18, N200,000. All these mean that the overall total of prizes on offer now stands at N6.4million naira annually, a more than 100% increase. This does not include several other opportunity offers, such as residences and international travel including especially the all-expenses-paid participation in the Dak’Art Biennale for the top six winning artists in each year.”

On the call for entries, he stated that the call for entries for this year’s competition with the theme, Fix It, has opened and entries are invited from all qualified participants.

The festival is open to all artists, who will not be more than 35 years on October 28, 2023 and who have been residing, studying and working in Nigeria for at least five years prior the aforementioned date. The deadline for submission of entries, which is already opened and could be sourced from www.lifeinmycityartsfestival.org, is May 31.

Life In My City Art Festival was founded in Enugu, in 2007 by Chief Robert Oji, CEO and founder of Rocana Nigeria Ltd., a publishing and outdoor advertising agency to economically empower aspiring young artists and create avenues for the advancement of their careers through interaction with established artists, scholars, collectors and gallery owners, raise awareness and interest in art, so that young people graduating from the several schools offering tertiary education in art can find that art is not only a noble profession but also an economically sustainable enterprise.

Since inception, the Festival has held every year except for the COVID-19 year, 2020. In those 16 years, about 4,000 young artists have participated in the Festival, earning a total of about N19 million in prizes, from the Overall Prize through the Category Prizes, to the Endowed and the Consolation Prizes. In addition, nearly N28 million has been spent on 22 winning artists from the 2018, 2019 and 2021 Festivals, sponsored on the international travel experience an participation in the Dak’Art Biennale, courtesy of Emeritus Professor El Anatsui, a Patron of LIMCAF.

There is also the LIMCAF’s workshops for art teachers and secondary school children for 100 young students with their teachers and coordinators every year have been designed to deepen the grassroots focus of the Festival, which sees art as a strong social development tool for young people in our society. Dr. Adewunmi explained that the workshops will not only continue but that LIMCAF will widen its net to take in many more talented young persons in the expectation that sponsorship and public support will grow, along with the appreciation of the mission and vision of LIMCAF.

He disclosed that LIMCAF’s Chairman Elder K. U. Kalu and the entire Board spent some time during the meeting to express appreciation for the Festival’s main Sponsors, MTN Foundation and Ford Foundation as well as the Patrons whose continuing interventions, support and encouragement have taken the Festival to whole new and more impactful levels.