By Efosa Taiwo

Nigeria’s Terem Moffi continued in his impressive form for Lorient but his goal was not enough to save them from falling to a 3-1 defeat against Olympic Marseille at the Stade Orange Velodrome on Saturday night.

Moffi got Lorient ahead in the 29th minute of the clash.

Marseille, however, came back to win the contest with Saed Kolasinac drawing level seven minutes before the break.

Alexis Sanchez then put the hosts ahead for the first time in the game on 53 minutes.

Jordan Veretout added the third six minutes later to make it a mountain Lorient never climbed back from.

With Moffi’s goal in the encounter, the 23-year-old now has 12 goals and one assist in 18 league appearances for Les Merlus this season.

Lorient remain in sixth position on the table despite the defeat.