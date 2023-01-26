Dr Ezra Yakusak, Executive Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC)

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), says the recently commissioned Lekki Deep Sea Port is expected to boost Nigeria’s non-oil export.

The Executive Director/CEO of NEPC, Dr Ezra Yakusak said that the development came on the heels of tremendous performance recorded in the non-oil export sector in 2022.

A statement issued on Thursday by Ndubueze Okeke, Head, Corporate Communications NEPC, quoted Yakusak as saying that the sea port would further ease the perennial congestion at the Apapa Ports.

“This development comes on the heels of the tremendous performance recorded in the non-oil export sector in 2022 in which the sector recorded a significant result of 4.820 billion dollars in 2022 representing an increase of 39.91 per cent over 2021.

“The Lekki Deep Sea Port will not only provide jobs, directly and indirectly along the value chain but will further ease the perennial congestion at the Apapa Ports and thereby enhance the export drive of the country.

“It will also guarantee seamless trade facilitation.

“Having been designated a Customs port, all is now set for commercial vessels to berth and clear cargo at the port which is reported to be the country’s first Deep Sea Port and first fully automated as well,’’ Yakusak said.

He explained that the Lekki deep sea port domiciled within the Lekki Free Trade Zone (LFTZ), would further create an enabling environment for business and commercial activities to thrive.

According to Yakusak, this is particularly for the export of Nigerian products as it will play a strategic role in promoting international trade and sustainable economic growth for the country.

“The commissioning of the Lekki Deep Seaport is strategic and very key to the development and promotion of export trade.

“Indeed, it will ease the supply chain constraints and enhance logistics given the vital role of logistics in facilitating the transportation of goods to the international market.

“It is also a major source of foreign exchange earnings,” he said.

Yakusak said that about 214 different products ranging from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to raw agricultural products were exported in 2022.

He said that 19 exit points were used with Apapa Port recording the highest tonnage of exports.

Yakusak commended President Muhammadu Buhari for providing the political will to execute the project in collaboration with other stakeholders.

He said that the project was expected to add about 361 billion dollars to the economy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the project is a joint venture between the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Lagos State Government.

Others are the Tolarams Group (owners of the Lagos Free Zone) and China Harbour Engineering Company. (NAN)