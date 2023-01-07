By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – AN Edo state based Legal Practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Mr. Ighodalo Imadegbelo has called on the Federal Government to urgently take steps that would stop the current brain drain ravaging the medical profession which has seen young medical professionals and practitioners leaving the country to seek greener pastures overseas.



Imadegbelo made the call in Benin City, while speaking as the Chairman at the Retirement Send Forth of the Provost, College of Medical Science, University of Benin, Prof Efosa Oviasu

He said “the tendency where bright medical practitioners and consultants in the country leave in droves would adversely affect the health care system of the nation.



“It has become worrisome to observe that the various government hospitals are in dearth of medical practitioners, who are constantly leaving the shores of this country in search of the proverbial greener pastures.



“This unfortunate development must be stemmed in order to safeguard the nation’s health care delivery from collapse.



He described Oviasu as a certified professional and a complete leader who was dedicated to the profession and humanity in general. “As the 2023 general elections draw near, Oviasu is the kind of leader we want who exemplifies quality and dedication. The first creed to look out for is dedication to duties professionally and making sure we do not play on issues than dedication. Then integrity and promptness is handling what should be handled because if we work it out, we can do the right thing the first time”.



A Canadian based Consultant Nephrologists and Guest Lecturer, Prof. Aminu Bello extolled the sterling qualities of the retiring Oviasu,who is a famous Consultant Nephrologists,

He said, Prof Oviasu has contributed immensely in the development of Nephrology in Nigeria.