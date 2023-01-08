.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Osun has urged the opposition party in the state, the APC to leave it out of the attack on its campaign office in Ilesa.

The party in a statement by its Chairman, Akindele Adekunle, on Sunday stated that the PDP has no hand in the said attack, saying the APC should sort out thugs hired for July 16 poll, now attacking the party over its failure to fulfil promises made to them.

“We are shocked by all these rumours of attacks. What we heard is that after the arrest of Asiri Eniba and Rasheed Oko Ilu during the July 16 polls, Mr Oyetola and his team abandoned their recruited gangs. After the election, we were told nobody cared about the bad boys who were nurtured by them for four years.

“We don’t know but we learnt those boys were angry and they are going after Omowaiye and others who anchored the recruitment drive for the former Governor. How is that our business? We are in government and we are busy with how to deliver on our five-point agenda to the good people of Osun state.

“Please tell them to talk to their political thugs. We are too busy with our 100 days programmes to be going after a failed Commissioner and a deceitful former Governor”, the statement noted.