By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah, who made her acting debut in 1995, has always been in the news for the wrong reason following her soured relationships with men.

Recall that the chubby actress made headlines in 2009, after her ex- boyfriend and militant singer, Timaya attacked her at a popular church in Lagos,demanding for the keys to the car he claimed that the actress removed from his house without his permission.

The show of shame ,which stunned many is still fresh in the minds of some people. The incident left several members of the house of God bruised and disenchanted.

The singer, however, was manhandled, handcuffed and subsequently detained by the FESTAC police for conducting himself in a manner that breached public peace.

Meanwhile, trouble started after Timaya reportedly heard that the Empress was getting married to another man in the said Church. He quickly stormed the church to disrupt the phantom wedding. But unknown to the singer, the much talked about wedding was between one of Empress’s best friends and her long-standing boyfriend.

However, several years after the actress went her separate ways with the militant singer, she’s recently embroiled in another scandal that is not likely to end any time soon.

The actress ugly experience with Timaya was a defining moment for her as she retraced her steps and focused more on giving back to the society through her foundation, House of Empress.

Unfortunately, she cried out recently about being blackmailed with her nude videos by another of her estranged boyfriend, George Wade.

Wade reportedly created a group where he added over a hundred contacts, including bloggers, sharing bedroom videos of the actress.

The embattled actress, who had been silent through the whole affair, broke her silence days back assuring her fans that she is alive and okay.

While appreciating her fans for their care and support, she stated that most of the people criticizing her do not know the real story.

“I love you guys, I am good. Thank you for all the support, love, visits and messages. We are far above you all devil’s incarnate. They can not bring us down. I came out alive and I am able to speak out, a lot of women are hiding under this torture and torment, but last-last, we move. I’m excited about my freedom,” she wrote.

Empress and ex-boy friend broke up last year with the actress accusing her ‘ex-fiance’ of physically assaulting her, in a Livestream via her business Instagram.

On her marital status, she once said she is not bothered by remaining single since her family is enlightened and understands that the ratio of women to men is uneven.

Angered by action of her ex-boy friend, Empress’s colleague, Uche Elendu has called for the arrest of the blackmailer. “This guy needs to be called to order !!! He was in a brief relationship with @empressnjamah and is now spreading her nude video he recorded unknowingly to her on social media, watsapp groups and blackmailing her after carting away her valuables. This is devastating,” Elendu lamented.

For anything, Empress has shared the same fate with Tiwa Savage who revealed in 2021, that she was being extorted by an unknown person over an apparent sex tape between her and her partner, which eventually was released on the internet amid mixed feelings. To say the least, the well endowed actress has not been lucky with her relationships with men. The recent incident is a pointer to this claim.