Lazio bounced back to winning ways on a Sunday with an important 2-0 win over a resolute Sassuolo side.

After a poor start to the year where they dropped points twice, the Biancocelesti needed to get their season back on track with a win against Sassuolo.

Mauricio Sarri’s side indeed rose to the occasion against Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium,

It was a tight contest in the first half in Reggio Emilia but Lazio eventually found the breakthrough after a Jeremy Toljan handball in the dying minutes of the half, leading to a penalty. Mattia Zaccagni stepped up to the 12-yard spot and slotted the ball home, putting the away side 1-0 up just before the break.

A cagey second half followed, with both sides making slightly lacklustre ventures forward throughout the 45 minutes. Neither looked particularly close to finding the back of the net and the flow of the game was often disjointed. Felipe Anderson crowned off the win with a comfortable goal in extra time, confirming the victory for the Biancocelesti.

Lazio secured an important result in Reggio Emilia, giving them a much-needed three points as they close in on a top four spot.

Sassuolo, on the other had, have the defeat leaving them in the danger edges of the relegation zone.