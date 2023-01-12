By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) on Thursday partnered Green Janitors Sustainability Initiative (GJSI) to sensitise boat operators, passengers and residents of Badagry on the menace of plastic pollution on waterways.

Mrs Nkechi Ajayi, a Public Affairs Officer, LASWA said the authority decided to come to Badagry for the campaign programme because they are predominantly fishermen and many travels through waterways.

“We are trying to sensitise the people to stop indiscriminately disposal of plastic into the ocean so that they can have a better quality of life for both human beings and aquatic life.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that in the next two to three years, the plastic waste in the ocean will be more than expected and this will affect everyone.

“So, we feel it is paramount that we come and sensitise both the boat operators and the passengers to stop throwing plastic into the ocean.

“The water is naturally on its own, it is human being that eats and drink and pollute it indiscriminately by throwing plastic into the water.

“We are here to sensitise the people to always dispose of their plastic in waste bin.

“All plastic waste and sachet used to block our waterways and ended up affecting us.

“We will also charge them to use paper and glass cups instead of using plastic or sachet because paper is easy to burn,” she said.

She said that paper was gotten from trees and could easily be burnt while plastic can stay for a longer period without decay.

Also speaking, Mr Abdulsalam Ashade, the Executive Director, GJSI, said the initiative was collaborating with LASWA to promote a clearer and safer environment.

According to Ashade, the partnership is to reduce the waste on our waterways.

“Today when we learnt that LASWA is coming up with a campaign programme tagged “Waterways Clean-Up Campaign,” we thought it is good for us to partner with them.

“This will make us achieve the same aim which is to have a greener and safer Lagos,” he said.

The executive director said the initiative had been orientating more people in different communities through continuous sensitization.

“We discovered that the cause of this indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste into water is indiscipline.

“So, we believe that with continuous engagement and advocacy, when we are having more champions of environmental advocacy, it will reduce the menace.

“We have different people from all walks of life that have joined the initiative to get rid of waste and make Lagos a clearer and safer environment,” he said.

LASWA officials, GJSI operators and passengers used the occasion to pick up plastic and other waste at the Badagry waterways in Marina.