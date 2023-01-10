Some 14,150 of the 16,000 candidates that applied for admission into the Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH), Ikorodu, will not be able to achieve the dream.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, said on Tuesday that the institution planned to admit 1,850 pioneer students out of the 16,000 candidates that applied for admission into its 37 approved programmes.

Odusanya said this at the first quarter media conference organised by the management of the institution in Lagos.

The Professor of Public and Community Health, and former Provost of LASUCOM, Ikeja, said that the admission exercise had been transparent and the new students would resume this month.

“The university received its certificate of operating license from the National Universities Commission (NUC) on Feb. 8, 2022.

“The NUC conducted a series of resource verification visits in September 2022 and has given the approval to commence 37 academic programmes in our five colleges.

“The colleges are College of Agriculture, Engineering Technology, Environmental Design and Technology, Basic Sciences and Applied Social Sciences,” he said.

Odusanya called on philanthropists and well-meaning individuals to partner with and support the new university, noting that funding was key to the success of any university.

“Such partnerships can be in the endowment of professional chairs, lecture halls, and donation of books, equipment, laboratories and computers.

“We will be accountable and give the best value to all the resources given, so let us join hands to raise the banner of this institution.

“Also, the university has engaged the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to visit us shortly so that we can continue to be a beneficiary of interventions,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Lagos State government transmuted Lagos State Polytechnic to Lagos State University of Science and Technology on Feb 22, 2022