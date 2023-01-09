By Esther Onyegbula

The management of Lagos State University (LASU) said it has approved funds for the installation of monitoring and surveillance equipment known as CCTV cameras and other electronic gadgets to enhance security on campus.

The Vice-Chancellor, LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this on Monday during the Orientation Programme for students of LASU School of Basic and Advance Studies (LASUSBAS) Campus, Badagry.

“In addition to this, we have also constructed a new security post and procured a new motorcycle to improve the safety of lives and properties on the premises.

“In line with safety and security procedures, we have an active collaboration with external security agencies to complement the efforts of the university security to improve the safety of lives and properties of students and staff members.

” Also, our administration has also procured an ambulance and two new 100kva and 40kva generators for the Badagry campus and the hostel, respectively.

“These are apart from the measures that have been put in place to ensure that our students commute with ease to and fro the University hostel on daily basis,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello promised the students that they would increase admission opportunities for candidates who graduate from the programme.

According to her, as long as students here meet the cut-off mark, we shall ensure that no one is denied admission into the 200 Level of the courses you desire to study at our university.

She urged them to be focused to benefit from the huge opportunities they have as students of this programme and the university.

” I urge you, therefore, to embrace hard work, shun vices such as cultism, cybercrimes, popularly known as yahoo yahoo, sexual and gender-based violence, drug and alcohol related offences and examination malpractices.

“Let me warn you that if you are found culpable of any of these misconducts, you shall not be spared but shall be made to face the penalty following the rules and regulations of LASU.

“I urge you to justify the huge investments of your parents in your education by being disciplined on and off campus,” she said.

In his opening remarks, Prof Yunus Dauda, the Director, LASUSBAS, commended the Vice-Chancellor for the provision of CCTV cameras, security posts and adequate laboratory equipment for science students.

He said the VC had refurbished all the classroom facilities on campus and provided a befitting cafeteria for students and staff.

The Director congratulated the VC on her achievements since she assumed office.

According to him, these projects had impacted positively on academic achievements as well as the welfare of both students and staff of this great university.

He urged the newly admitted students to consider their admission to the programme as a great achievement.

Dauda urged the students to work very hard and not waste their time during this period.

He advised them to shun cultism, gangsterism, examination malpractice and other forms of nefarious activities on campus.

The Vice-Chancellor used the occasion to commission the new cafeteria blocks built by the institution for the students.