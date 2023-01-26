By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State government has confirmed one death and fifteen suspected cases of Lassa Fever in the state this month.

Following the outbreak, the state government had constituted contact tracing teams to follow up on the reported cases.

According to the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Afam Obidike, the state’s emergency response team has already responded to the recorded cases, while relevant surveillance measures have been put in place to curtail further spread.

He said: “So far in Anambra State, we have recorded 15 suspected cases of Lassa fever and one death.

“The ministry is following the national guidelines in managing the cases and we have started contact tracing to manage the situation and prevent further spread.”

Obidike advised residents of the state to visit the nearest health facility to them if they notice signs and symptoms associated with Lassa fever, which include fever, weakness, headaches, vomiting and muscle pains.

He also urged the people to block all holes in their houses to prevent rats from entering, as well as cover dustbins and dispose of refuse properly.

“People should practice good personal and hand hygiene by frequently washing their hands with soap under running water, ” he advised.

The Commissioner however explained that there is no outbreak of Diphtheria in the state, adding that his ministry is on high alert and taking proactive measures to guard against the spread of the disease in the state.