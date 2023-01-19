By Etop Ekanem

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), for effective service delivery to ILERA EKO customers, has launched its Service Charter for both the Agency and ILERA EKO Health providers, Enrollees Handbook as well as customers Bill of rights.

The Head of Service, Lagos State, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola, unveiling the Service Charter, Enrollees Handbook and Bill of Rights, at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, said that with the launch, LASHMA has indicated its willingness to serve its customers statewide and be held accountable for lapses in the quality of the standard of service delivery.

He said “the implication of today’s service commitment is that customer satisfaction must be at the forefront of all LASHMA processes and services.

While commending ILERA EKO customers for their support and continued cooperation with LASHMA, the Head of Service reminded Enrollees that testimonials are key to the success of the Scheme.

Muri-Okunola called on ILERA EKO Enrollees to spread the good news to all and sundry in order to collectively leave no one behind.

The Head of Service urged philantropists, notable individuals, corporate organisations and religious bodies in the State to enroll their families, neighbours, employees, domestic staff and members on the Scheme. He said “we cannot and must not relent till ILERA EKO becomes a household name and health insurance becomes the norm in our society. This, he added, would be in the fulfilment of the Agency’s matra of leaving no one behind.

The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in his welcome address, said that the State Government since the passage of the Lagos State Health Scheme Law in 2015, had done a lot towards ensuring that all residents in the State irrespective of their socio-cultural background, have access to quality, equitable and affordable healthcare.

He said that since the commencement of the Scheme in 2020, actionable steps have been taken by the Lagos State Government towards improving healthcare service delivery.

These, he said, included expanding ILERA EKO benefit package to cover more medical challenges as demanded by ILERA EKO Enrollees and the introduction of various health providers improvement initiatives to ensure that all customers have value for their money.

The Honourable Commissioner said that recently, the Agency launched its new health plans with the latest being ILERA EKO Diaspora Plan, which is the first of its kind in Nigeria. According to him, ILERA EKO customer app, telemedicine app and USSD code among others, were all part of the efforts of the State Government to ensure a customer-centric atmosphere.

Prof. Abayomi said that ILERA EKO Day is aimed at celebrating and appreciating the commitments of the customers since the commencement of the Scheme. He said “this day does not only marks a distinct milestone for the Agency but also the State Government’s effort to ensure sustainable access to quality and affordable healthcare to the teeming Lagos population”.

The Honourable Commissioner implored ILERA EKO Stakeholders to continue to work with the State Government in order to collectively realise the objective of “enhancing delivery of good health services with efficient use of scarce resources”.

He said that the launch of the three documents will no doubt reinforce the confidence of the residents in ILERA EKO. Prof. Abayomi therefore called on all the residents to prioritise their health and buy any of the health insurance plans of their choice.

The General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr. Emmanuella Zamba, while briefing the audience on the conception of ILERA EKO Service Charter, Enrollees Handbook and Bill of Rights, said that the need to develop the documents became important in order to ensure that both LASHMA and Health providers, deliver optimal services to the customers.

She added that ILERA EKO customers also have a lot of rights which were still unknown to many of them and that with the launch, customers will be abreast of their rights and pursue it to the later if infringed.

Dr. Zamba, urged customers not to hesitate to call ILERA EKO Customer Service on 0800- ILERAEKO (0800-45372350) or 0700-ILERAEKO (0700-45372350) whenever they encounter any challenge while accessing care or for commendation.

The peak of the event was the presentation of awards to MDAs, Health Providers (public and private) corporate organisations, associations and individuals which are loyal customers and champions of ILERA EKO. These included, Subol Hospital, Aruna Ogun Memorial Hospital, Ifako-Ijaye GH, Teaching Service Commission, Education District II, Crystal Specialist Hospital, SOS Children Village, Church of the Resurrection, Lagos State Tie and Dye Association of Nigeria, Association of Retired Head of Service and Permanent Secretaries (ALARHOSPS)and Divine Favour Oyosowapo Cooperative.

Dignitaries at the event included a retired Permanent Secretary/LASHMA Consultant on Service Charter, Princess Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi, Tutor General/Permanent Secretary, Education District II, Mrs Anike Adekanye, representatives of the Permanent Secretaries, Office of the Chief of Staff, Ministries of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Youth and Social Development, Establishments, Training and Pensions Mrs Bolaji Olowofela, Mrs Adejoke Oshodi- Olasunkanmi, Mrs Mosunmola Dada and Mr. Adedolapo Ajayi respectively as well as the Director General, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mr. Toba Otusanya.