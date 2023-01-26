.

A 45-year-old landlady, Temitope Olayiwola, who allegedly removed the roofing sheet of her tenant’s apartment, was on Thursday arraigned before a Sabo-Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Olayiwola of Plot 15 Oyadiran Estate, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of breach of public peace and willful damage.

The Prosecutor, SP. Thomas Nurudeen told the court that Olayiwola committed the offences on Dec. 10, 2022, at Plot 15 Oyadiran Estate, Sabo-Yaba, Lagos.

He alleged that Olayiwola willfully removed the aluminium roofing sheets of Edem Yves and Evans Anyanwu, who occupy apartments in her house.

Nurudeen explained that Olayiwola took the steps to damage the roof of the apartments after several attempts to get them to pay their rent.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 168 and 350 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Peter Nwaka, admitted Olayiwola to bail in the sum of N600, 000, with three responsible sureties in like sum.

He ordered that both sureties must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed, with evidence of tax payments to Lagos government.

Nwaka also said that the sureties must have their addresses verified by the court.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until March 13, for mention.